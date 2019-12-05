BARRIE -- A new timeline for the Wasaga Beach casino has been announced.

Gateway Casinos and Entertainment declared ground-breaking for the new facility will happen in the spring of 2020 with the opening planned for sometime late 2021.

Wasaga Beach's mayor learned of the timeline at a meeting on Thursday morning. "I want to thank Gateway for its continued commitment to our community."

The town will share revenue from the casino with Gateway, which is expected to net Wasaga Beach between $1.2 and $2.4 million each year.