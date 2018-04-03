A day after Christine Elliott announced her intention to seek the Progressive Conservative nomination in Newmarket-Aurora, some are questioning her affiliation with the riding’s former candidate.

Many people in the riding on Tuesday asked why Elliott has aligned herself with Charity McGrath. The ousted PC candidate and her team are accused of improperly paying for party memberships

McGrath had her victory in the riding overturned two weeks ago.

“She [McGrath] was signing up people, putting in the $10 membership fee and using their name,” says 91-year-old Jean Mackenzie. “I didn’t’ know that I had been signed up and when I did, I was very angry.”

Elliott announced on Monday night that she would be seeking the nomination for the PCs in the York Region riding. Riding hopeful Bill Hogg was asked to step aside for Elliott and the good of the party.

When CTV News asked about the concerns people have about her affiliation with McGrath, Elliott would only say in a statement “I am focused on bringing this riding together to defeat Kathleen Wynne on June 7. I have been very encouraged by the supportive conversations I have had here with community members from all parts of the riding.”

The statement goes on to say “I am looking forward to unifying Conservatives and building the team that will defeat this Liberal government. I have never been more convinced of how much Ontario needs us.”

Some in the riding say they’re not buying it.

“Those of us who know better will not be supporting Christine Elliott, I'm sorry,” says Lisa Heckbert.

“Welcomed with open arms to participate in the process. It's opportunistic is exactly what it is. Stinks of corruption,” says Chris Benson.

Newmarket-Aurora’s current Liberal MPP Chris Ballard believes people will vote based on what candidates are doing for the riding.

“They look at how connected you are to the riding. What your roots are. I've been around these parts my entire life. We like folks who are from the area and have roots here, but I'm going to let the voters decide.”

Elliott now has to convince voters and residents that she's the right person for the job.