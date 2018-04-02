

CTV Barrie





Christine Elliott will seek the nomination to run for the Progressive Conservatives in the riding of Newmarket-Aurora after a failed bid to become leader of the party.

Elliott took to Twitter on Monday night to announce her intention to seek the nomination in the riding.

I’m in – to seek the nomination to be the PC candidate for Newmarket-Aurora! To the people of Newmarket-Aurora, you can count on me to fight for you at Queen’s Park. I hope I can earn your trust. #pcpo #onpoli — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) April 2, 2018

“To all the residents of Newmarket-Aurora, you can count on me to do everything I can to fight for you at Queen’s Park. I hope I can earn your trust,” she said in a statement.

Charity McGrath had won the nomination, but that decision was overturned amid controversy. But on Twitter she says she is throwing her support behind Elliott.

“After my hard work as the PC candidate for Newmarket Aurora, I have decided to support an extraordinary person. I am proud to stand with Christine Elliott who has a proven track record,” McGrath tweeted.

Elliott ran in the PC leadership race after Patrick Brown resigned, but lost to Doug Ford.

Elliott has previously served as a PC MPP in Whitby-Ajax and Whitby-Oshawa.