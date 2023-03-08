Volunteers bring compassion to drop-in listening service in Barrie
The Listening Post Barrie, a drop-in listening service, is being offered at multiple locations throughout the city, including the downtown library.
It gives people a safe space to open up and speak to someone one on one with no judgment.
"We listen, but more than that, we bring our hearts to it, and our intention of the heart which is to just be present to someone in a way that just lets them know that we value them and accept them as they are," said Ruth McDonald, founder and executive director of The Listening Post Barrie.
Heather Buchan is one of 30 volunteers who says volunteering resonates with her soul.
"I feel that it's an opportunity to provide what we all want - which is to be heard and seen and valued just as we are. So, for me, it's just a blessing," she said.
The Listening Post is a drop-in service with several locations across the City of Barrie. (CTV News/Molly Frommer)
The drop-in listening service can be found at multiple locations.
"There's the Busby Centre, Elizabeth Fry, who had a shelter at the same location as the Busby Centre, so then we started listening with them. There's transitional housing for Lucy's Place," said McDonald. "There is also the RSVP with the CMHA, and we're with Samaritan House, just to name a few."
McDonald said the group is currently looking for sponsors and donors, as well as more volunteers. She says she hopes to open more sites within the city.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Longtime Liberal MP Marc Garneau is resigning his seat in the House
Longtime politician and former astronaut Marc Garneau has announced he is resigning his seat in the House of Commons. The Quebec Liberal MP revealed his resignation Wednesday morning to his Quebec caucus colleagues.
Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 4.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada maintained its policy rate at 4.5 per cent, following eight consecutive rate hikes since March. The pause was signalled by the central bank in January, in order to assess the full impacts its monetary policy is having on the Canadian economy.
'Record-high number' of people in Canada don't think they'll ever afford a home: survey
As home prices and interest rates remain elevated, a record number of non-homeowners think they’ll never afford a house, according to a new report released by Mortgage Professionals Canada on Tuesday
opinion | These are the strategies the wealthy use to reduce their taxes
As tax deadlines approach, one of the top questions on people’s minds is, 'How can I reduce my taxes?'
Rural municipalities in Canada lead the way in 4-day work weeks to combat high turnover rates
A growing number of rural municipalities in Canada are adopting four-day work weeks in an attempt to attract and retain more talent.
World marks Women's Day but abuses, inequality still rampant
Millions of people around the world planned to demonstrate, attend conferences and enjoy artistic events Wednesday to mark International Women's Day, an annual observance established to recognize women and to demand equality for half of the planet's population.
'No showing of property at seller's request': Land value behind $10.5M listing for Vancouver teardown
A modest, four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home on Vancouver's west side is currently listed for sale for more than $10 million, but prospective buyers aren't allowed to take a look inside.
Scientists have revived a 'zombie' virus that spent 48,500 years frozen in permafrost
Warmer temperatures in the Arctic are thawing the region's permafrost — a frozen layer of soil beneath the ground — and potentially stirring viruses that, after lying dormant for tens of thousands of years, could endanger animal and human health.
U.S. investigating close call involving Air Canada flight at Florida airport
U.S. officials are investigating a close call involving Air Canada and American Airlines flights at a Florida airport.
Atlantic
-
'We will get this right': N.S. announces $59 million in funding for new medical campus amid health-care crisis
The Nova Scotia government is spending $58.9 million to develop the province's second medical school campus at the Cape Breton University in Sydney, N.S., within the next two years.
-
Nova Scotia court quashes hospital CEO's conviction for fraud, calls for new trial
Nova Scotia's highest court has quashed the fraud conviction of a children's hospital CEO who used her corporate credit card to pay for $47,000 in personal expenses, including flights for family members and Netflix fees.
-
Atlantic Lottery identifies $31 million jackpot winner
It has been a mystery up until now but Atlantic Lottery will reveal the winner of the $31 million Lotto Max Draw ticket that was sold in Cape Breton.
Montreal
-
Longtime Liberal MP Marc Garneau is resigning his seat in the House
Longtime politician and former astronaut Marc Garneau has announced he is resigning his seat in the House of Commons. The Quebec Liberal MP revealed his resignation Wednesday morning to his Quebec caucus colleagues.
-
Quebec Solidaire wants to make it illegal to evict a tenant in favour of an Airbnb
Quebec Solidaire (QS) considers it intolerable for landlords to evict tenants in order to convert their homes to Airbnb, especially in the midst of a housing crisis. QS spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois is calling on the Legault government to quickly amend the Civil Code to prohibit evictions for the purpose of converting to tourist accommodation.
-
More measures set to resolve customer service crisis at SAAQ
The computer glitch at Quebec's auto insurance board (Societe de l'assurance automobile du Quebec - SAAQ) has prompted the Quebec government to put three measures in place to avoid long waits at service centres.
Ottawa
-
World marks Women's Day but abuses, inequality still rampant
Millions of people around the world planned to demonstrate, attend conferences and enjoy artistic events Wednesday to mark International Women's Day, an annual observance established to recognize women and to demand equality for half of the planet's population.
-
Man injured in random Gatineau bus station attack
Gatineau police are searching for a suspect after a man was randomly assaulted while waiting for a bus.
-
Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 4.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada maintained its policy rate at 4.5 per cent, following eight consecutive rate hikes since March. The pause was signalled by the central bank in January, in order to assess the full impacts its monetary policy is having on the Canadian economy.
Toronto
-
'Do not allow your dogs to bark': Toronto asking residents to keep dogs quiet in certain parks
The City of Toronto has raised eyebrows after installing signage at some city-run dog parks prohibiting excessive barking.
-
Ontario unlikely to meet health-care goals due to underspending and staffing, report finds
The challenges facing Ontario’s strained health-care system are “expected to persist” as a result of underfunding and a shortage of front-line workers, a new report from the province’s fiscal watchdog suggests.
-
Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 4.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada maintained its policy rate at 4.5 per cent, following eight consecutive rate hikes since March. The pause was signalled by the central bank in January, in order to assess the full impacts its monetary policy is having on the Canadian economy.
Kitchener
-
Flair Airlines announces new destinations from Waterloo region airport
Flair Airlines announces new destinations from Waterloo region airport
-
'They got the wrong home': Homeowner shaken after multiple rounds fired at Plattsville, Ont. house
A homeowner in Plattsville, Ont. says he has no idea why his house was targeted in an early Monday morning shooting.
-
Knife pulled on youths playing basketball in Kitchener: police
Waterloo regional police are investigating after a knife was allegedly pulled on a group of young people in Kitchener.
London
-
Minor injuries after SUV rear ends school bus: OPP
Minor injuries are reported to the driver of an SUV after a crash involving a school bus. Huron County OPP were called to the scene near Huron Park around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. No injuries were reported for people on the bus.
-
PHOTOS
PHOTOS | The 'Worm Moon' over southern Ontario
Check out these viewer-submitted photos of the Worm Moon as seen from southern Ontario.
-
Enforcement blitz nabs hundreds of unlicensed short-term rentals in London, Ont.
A crackdown by city hall has upended the local short-term rental market — leaving just 31 legally licenced properties on websites like AirBnB and Vrbo.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fire at North Bay motel on Lakeshore Drive, people asked to avoid the area
Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire at a North Bay motel on Wednesday morning.
-
These Ontario cities are expected to see the biggest home price declines
While Toronto has seen a significant dip in home prices as borrowing costs have gone up over the past year, other places in Ontario are seeing an even more dramatic drop according to a new report released Monday.
-
How a 10-year-old Canadian girl is fighting to eliminate grocery store produce stickers
At 10 years old, Maya Thiru is leading her own plastic pollution campaign alongside a Canadian environmental advocacy organization that ultimately aims to ban plastic stickers seen on fruits and vegetables in grocery stores.
Windsor
-
Two urns stolen during theft from Chatham vehicle
Chatham-Kent police are looking for the public’s help after two urns were reported stolen from a vehicle.
-
Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 4.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada maintained its policy rate at 4.5 per cent, following eight consecutive rate hikes since March. The pause was signalled by the central bank in January, in order to assess the full impacts its monetary policy is having on the Canadian economy.
-
Prescribed burns taking place on Windsor’s west side. Here’s why
Don’t be alarmed if you see smoke coming from the Ojibway Prairie Complex over the next month.
Calgary
-
Calgary police seek information on Deerfoot Trail death
Calgary police are looking to speak to anyone who may have more information about a fatal incident that took place on Deerfoot Trail in late January.
-
Calgary street pastor, who disrupted library drag queen reading event, released on bail
Derek Reimer, who faces multiple criminal and bylaw charges in connection with a heated dispute at an LGBTQ2S+ event at a Calgary library, has been released on bail.
-
RCMP investigating pipe bomb explosions in southern Alberta town
Mounties are investigating two separate pipe bomb explosions in the town of Claresholm, Alta., that damaged garbage receptacles.
Saskatoon
-
'His face still haunts me': Witness testifies in La Ronge murder case
The family of a 29-year-old La Ronge man who was killed nearly three years ago said the court process has been difficult, but they have faith in the justice system.
-
Lumsden takes Saskatchewan municipal award for solar projects
The voice of Saskatchewan’s municipalities is awarding the province’s most innovative communities.
-
University of Saskatchewan research team designs app to help kidney transplant patients
A team of researchers from the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) have created a mobile app to help kidney transplant patients get the information they need.
Edmonton
-
Growth in Grades 4-9 classes restricting school choice: Edmonton Public Schools
Class sizes are growing at Edmonton Public Schools, with the largest growth happening at the Grade 4 to 9 level, where the average ranges from 23 to 26 students.
-
Alberta introduces firearms act to counter federal legislation
The Alberta government introduced legislation Tuesday aimed at bulking up in its ongoing firearms feud with the federal government.
-
Calgary, Edmonton to explore potential joint bid for Commonwealth Games
Alberta's two largest cities are exploring the feasibility of submitting a joint bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.
Vancouver
-
Red Robin fires manager at B.C. restaurant who allegedly berated staff, threw cheese sauce at guest
The assistant manager of a Red Robin restaurant in Prince George has been fired over an altercation on Sunday night that was anything but family-friendly.
-
'No showing of property at seller's request': Land value behind $10.5M listing for Vancouver teardown
A modest, four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home on Vancouver's west side is currently listed for sale for more than $10 million, but prospective buyers aren't allowed to take a look inside.
-
4.3-magnitude earthquake recorded off Vancouver Island
A minor earthquake was recorded off the west coast of Vancouver Island on Wednesday morning.