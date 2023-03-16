Video game and social media platforms used to exploit 11-year-old in child luring case

A Barrie man accused of child luring and making child pornography was arrested following a seven-month investigation.

Police say the 50-year-old man used the video game Fortnite and the social media platform Tik Tok to contact an 11-year-old from the United States.

They say the man exploited the child and engaged "in an explicit chat."

The accused, whose identity was not provided, was held for a bail hearing before being released on recognizance with multiple conditions.

He will have to appear in court to answer to the charges at a later date.