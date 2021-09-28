Victims of an apartment fire in Collingwood identified

Barrie, Ont. -

The OPP has released the names of the two people who died in an apartment fire at the Shannon Towers in Collingwood.

Mary McOuat, 61, of Collingwood, was pronounced dead at the fire scene on Tenth Street.

Ruth Hall, 89, also from Collingwood, lived in another building unit, was taken to the hospital where she passed away. The coroner said smoke inhalation was a contributing factor in Hall's death.

The OPP said the fire was not suspicious, but no cause has been released yet, and the joint investigation by Ontario Fire Marshal and the Collingwood Crime Unit is complete.

More than 50 residents were evacuated from the building in the early morning of Mon., Sept, 20. The fire department coordinated moving residents to the Central Park arena, and the Red Cross and Salvation Army were offering support in the interim.

Mark Hales with Realstar Management told CTV News they have been working closely with their insurer, restoration team, the Collingwood Fire Department and City officials on a timeline to allow residents to return to their apartments. Hales said he anticipated that most residents would be allowed to return to the building in the next few days.

Three units remain uninhabitable.