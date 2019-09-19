And they're off.

One after another, members of the Canadian 99s took to the air from the Collingwood Regional Airport on Thursday morning.

The group of female aviators are flying for their annual Gold Cup Air Rally.

"The fact that all of the other women do it is a motivation," says member Susan Begg.

The Canadian 99s is a diverse group of professional and independent women that was founded by 99 female pilots in 1929 to provide mutual support and advance aviation. The name stopped at 99, but the organization continued to grow. It is the largest international organization of women pilots with almost 5,000 members in 35 countries.

American aviator, Amelia Earhart, was elected the first president in 1931.

American aviator Amelia Earhart is pictured.

"The comradery that we get out of doing a rally like this, we help each other, and we certainly emphasize safety," says 99s member Mary Norman. "It's a gorgeous day, so let's go fly!"

A total of 11 planes will soar through the sky for this year's event.

The Gold Cup rally will finish in Thunder Bay on Friday afternoon. The 99s will part ways after that and fly back to their home airfields.