BARRIE
Barrie

    • Up to 35cm of snowfall expected to blanket the region

    Share

    Environment Canada issued a snow squall warning for the first week of spring.

    Across the region, blowing snow could bring accumulations between 15 to 35 centimetres for parts of Simcoe, Dufferin and Grey counties, while Muskoka could receive five to 10 centimetres.

    "A sharp cold front is expected to move south through the area today," the national weather agency noted.

    Heavy flurries, with northwest winds gusting up to 70 kilometres per hour, could suddenly reduce visibility to near zero.

    Lake-effect snow is expected to develop Wednesday afternoon and persist into Thursday afternoon.

    As expected, travel may be hazardous due to shifting changes in the weather.

    Environment Canada asks travellers to consider postponing non-essential travel.

    In an interview with CTV News on Tuesday, Environment Canada's senior climatologist David Phillips said this week could potentially be the coldest in three months after a milder-than-typical winter.

    "But you know, we've never had a spring in Barrie that didn't have snow," Phillips added. "We can still get up to 28 centimetres of snow on average in March."

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    • House of Hope to add 24 new beds for supportive housing

      The City of London is putting $2.7 million over the next two years towards the London Cares Homeless Response Services. The money will be used to add 24 new highly-supportive housing units at the House of Hope, established in the fall of 2023.

    • Stolen vehicle leads to charges for London pair

      Around 11:20 p.m. on March 18, police got a 911 call that a vehicle had been stolen from the area of King Street and Richmond Street. Several officers went to the scene and found the vehicle a short distance away near Maitland Street and Hill Street.

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News