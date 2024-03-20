Up to 35cm of snowfall expected to blanket the region

Environment Canada issued a snow squall warning for the first week of spring.

Across the region, blowing snow could bring accumulations between 15 to 35 centimetres for parts of Simcoe, Dufferin and Grey counties, while Muskoka could receive five to 10 centimetres.

"A sharp cold front is expected to move south through the area today," the national weather agency noted.

Heavy flurries, with northwest winds gusting up to 70 kilometres per hour, could suddenly reduce visibility to near zero.

Lake-effect snow is expected to develop Wednesday afternoon and persist into Thursday afternoon.

As expected, travel may be hazardous due to shifting changes in the weather.

Environment Canada asks travellers to consider postponing non-essential travel.

In an interview with CTV News on Tuesday, Environment Canada's senior climatologist David Phillips said this week could potentially be the coldest in three months after a milder-than-typical winter.

"But you know, we've never had a spring in Barrie that didn't have snow," Phillips added. "We can still get up to 28 centimetres of snow on average in March."