BARRIE, ONT. -- A unique global street art campaign to bring awareness about people who are deafblind is taking place around Simcoe County and globally in June.

Yarn bombing is an activity that takes knitted, crocheted or loomed squares of yarn and attaches them to objects or structures in public places as a form of street art.

The Innisfil ideaLAB & Library is one of the places where yarn bombing is taking place.

Karen Madho, Deafblind Ontario Services hopes the art will bring people together and spark conversations about the field of deafblindness.

The art will be at the Lakeshore Branch for the month of June.

