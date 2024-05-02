Barrie comes together for a fundraiser supporting children's mental health

A fundraiser for kids experiencing mental health struggles is returning to Barrie this Sunday.

The Bank of Montreal (BMO) Walk So Kids Can Talk event is a campaign that goes towards Kids Help Phone, an organization that provides mental health services to youth across Canada.

Since the pandemic, Kids Help Phone has supported children in Canada 19.44 million times, averaging more than 10,000 times per day.

The annual walk will take place on Sat., May 5 at the Southshore Community Centre located at 205 Lakeshore Drive.

Last year, the event kicked off its 22nd year in Barrie as crowds of supporters flooded the streets to take part in the cause.

According to Children’s Mental Health Ontario, 70 per cent of mental health problems have their onset during childhood and, five out of six kids with mental health problems will not receive the treatment they need.

The release states that over the past four years, the demand for Kids Help Phones’ services has continued to stay persistent.

This year's fundraiser has currently raised $24,000 with a goal of $400,000.

"Young people change all the time, their needs change and evolve, and in order for us to remain current we need the funds to continue to innovate those services so that we can meet young children where they need us and how they need us," said Cindy Morris, with Kids Help Phone.

Supporters can register for the event online.