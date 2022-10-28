Unidentified lifeless man wearing rosary pulled from Barrie water

Barrie Police are looking to track down the identity of a man pulled from the water of Kempenfelt Bay Friday morning.

According to police, the man was spotted unconscious in the water near the Tiffin Boat Launch between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Police say he is possibly Indigenous between the ages of 65 and 70 and was wearing dark-coloured shorts and t-shirt.

Investigators hope that a rosary and a ring found on his body will help identify the man.

One of the items of jewellery found on a deceased man in Kempenfelt Bay Fri. Oct 28, 2022 (SUBMITTED BARRIE POLICE SERVICE)

The man was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the rosary or ring is asked to call Barrie police or Crime Stoppers.