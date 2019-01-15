Featured
Two snowmobilers injured after sleds collide on trail
A marked snowmobile trail is seen in midwestern Ontario on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016. (Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, January 15, 2019 11:56AM EST
Two men were injured when their snowmobiles collided on a trail on Joly Township on Sunday afternoon.
Provincial police say a 34-year-old man was airlifted to hospital when his snowmobile collided with a 51-year-old Port Colbourne man’s snowmobile. Officers say the two crashed into each other at a corner of a trail on the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Club trail D.
The Port Colourne man was also taken to hospital by emergency crews with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are continuing to investigate.