In a holiday tragedy in North Kawartha Township, the bodies of two missing snowmobilers have been recovered from Jack Lake.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers from the Peterborough County Detachment were called to help after the bodies were discovered in the water around 10 o’clock on Wednesday morning, south of the village of Apsley.

Police say the male and female snowmobilers did not return from their ride on Christmas night, and were last spotted around 11:00 p.m. They were found almost 12 hours later, approximately thirty feet from the shore, and were pronounced dead.

Constable Joe Ayotte with Peterborough County OPP confirms no foul play is suspected at this time, but investigators are still trying to determine what happened.

The identities of the victims are not being released until next of kin are notified.

The OPP is reminding snowmobilers that “no ice is safe ice,” and they’re asking riders to avoid driving on lakes and rivers.