BARRIE -- Outbreaks have been reported at two more retirement residences in Barrie.

Whispering Pines Retirement Residence on Letitia Street and Allandale Station Retirement Residence on Yonge Street are both listed as having COVID-19 outbreaks on the local health unit's website.

Last week, health officials announced Bayview Retirement Home in Waubaushene was also battling an outbreak of the virus.

There are also outbreaks at four local long-term care homes. They include Bradford Valley Care Community, Woods Park Care Centre, I.O.O.F. Seniors Homes and Owen Hill Care Community.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit declares an outbreak at a facility with a single confirmed case of COVID-19.

In total, there are 35 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the region on Monday, bringing the total to 318. And of those, 12 are in long-term care homes.

Health officials say a Bradford child is among the new cases, saying the boy contracted the virus through close contact with a confirmed case.

To date, 20 people have died with the virus in Simcoe Muskoka, including an Orillia couple who died just days of each other.

Provincially, there are 370 new cases reported today, and 84 more deaths.

Ontario's downward trend in cases continues as the province marks a gradual start to reopening a small list of mostly seasonal businesses.

Premier Doug Ford announced the plan on Friday and said it should be seen as a "glimmer of hope" that the province's efforts to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus are working.

The businesses include garden centres that offer curbside pick-up, lawn care and landscaping companies and automatic car washes.

Auto dealerships can reopen but by appointment only, and marinas and golf courses can prepare to reopen.