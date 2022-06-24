Troubadour festival kicks off in Barrie

The Troubador Festival has returned to the shores of Barrie after a two-year hiatus.

Music lovers filled Merdian Square on Friday night to take in live music and peruse local vendors.

The two-day festival will feature performances from artists such as Dwayne Gretzky, the reigning couple of Celtic fiddle, Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy.

"The mission of the festival has always been to represent multiple genres to the public. It's called Troubadour Festival because it's featuring singer-songwriters who get up on stage and pour out their heart and soul," said Chas Hay, a producer of the Troubadour Festival.

He noted that some of the donations from the festival will go towards the Central Ontario Music Council.

The festival will wrap up on Saturday night.