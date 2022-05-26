Transport truck driver charged with impaired on Highway 400 in Bradford

Police stop a transport truck on Highway 400 near CR 88 in Bradford, Ont. (OPP_CR/Twitter) Police stop a transport truck on Highway 400 near CR 88 in Bradford, Ont. (OPP_CR/Twitter)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Horrifying' conspiracy theories swirl around Texas shooting

By now it's as predictable as the calls for thoughts and prayers: A mass shooting leaves many dead, and wild conspiracy theories and misinformation about the carnage soon follow. Within hours of Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, another rash began as internet users spread baseless claims about the man named as the gunman and his possible motives.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver