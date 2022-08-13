Tragic end to search for missing 9-year-old boy

Ontario Provincial Police have confirmed the search for a 9-year-old boy who went missing while camping has ended after he was located deceased.

According to OPP the child was camping with his family on Huckleberry Island when he went missing around 3 p.m. Friday August 12th, 2022.

The OPP's emergency response team, three canine units, aviation and underwater search and recovery unit spent several hours locating the boy who was found deceased Saturday afternoon along Georgian Bay.

OPP say foul play is not suspected.