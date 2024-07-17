Canada-wide warrant issued for man who frequents Barrie

A Canada-wide warrant for a federal offender known to frequent Barrie has been issued.

Police ask the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted by the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad on a Canada-wide warrant for a breach of his statutory release.

Benjamin Buda is described as a Caucasian male, 34 years old, five foot 10 inches, 200 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Buda has a tattoo on his right arm of Asian letters, on his left upper arm in the shape of a necklace with writing, and his left hand a clover.

He is serving a two-year, two-month and eight-day sentence for possession of a restricted firearm and possessing a weapon contrary to a prohibition order.

He is known to frequent the cities of Barrie, Toronto, and Ottawa.

Anyone in contact with this offender or with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or call 911.