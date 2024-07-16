Homicide under investigation in Midland

Police in Midland are investigating a homicide following a call for service on Monday afternoon.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP officers were called to a home on Seventh Street and found one person dead.

A second person inside the home was rushed to a Toronto area trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police have not provided details surrounding the investigation, including how the individual died or the relation between the two.

They say this is believed to be an isolated incident.

"Residents are reminded to be aware of their surroundings and remain vigilant of their personal safety at all times," OPP stated.

An autopsy is scheduled to happen in Toronto.

Police encourage anyone with information on the case to contact the authorities.