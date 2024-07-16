BARRIE
Barrie

    • Homicide under investigation in Midland

    OPP Forensic Identification Unit vehicle (CTV News file) OPP Forensic Identification Unit vehicle (CTV News file)
    Share

    Police in Midland are investigating a homicide following a call for service on Monday afternoon.

    Southern Georgian Bay OPP officers were called to a home on Seventh Street and found one person dead.

    A second person inside the home was rushed to a Toronto area trauma centre with serious injuries.

    Police have not provided details surrounding the investigation, including how the individual died or the relation between the two.

    They say this is believed to be an isolated incident.

    "Residents are reminded to be aware of their surroundings and remain vigilant of their personal safety at all times," OPP stated.

    An autopsy is scheduled to happen in Toronto.

    Police encourage anyone with information on the case to contact the authorities.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Who is Usha Vance, the wife of Trump's running mate?

    JD Vance has had several introductions to the American people: as the author of a memoir on what ails the White working class, as a newly elected Republican senator in his home state of Ohio and, on Monday, as his party’s nominee for vice president. His wife, Usha, has been by his side through it all.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News