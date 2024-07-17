SIU invokes mandate following an arrest downtown Barrie

BARRIE
    The province's Special Investigations Unit has been called in following an arrest in downtown Barrie that ended with serious injuries to a suspect.

    On Tuesday afternoon, officers from the Barrie Police Service Drug Enforcement Unit were conducting an unrelated investigation in the downtown core when officers noticed a man in the area of Meridian Place who they believed had a gun.

    Just before 8:00 p.m. the man was taken into custody, where he was arrested for possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

    A 21-year-old Brampton man is facing a slew of charges after police allege they found a loaded semi-automatic gun, cocaine, fentanyl, and cash.

    The man was held in custody overnight.

    During the arrest, there was an interaction between police and the accused, who sustained a serious injury and was later treated and released from the hospital. As a result, the Special Investigations Unit was notified and invoked its mandate.

    The SIU urges anyone with information on the investigation, including video or photos, to contact 416-622-0748 or 1-800-787-8529.   

