Woman, 30, facing second-degree murder charge in Newmarket man’s death

A 30-year-old Toronto woman is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a 36-year-old man’s death in Newmarket.

On Sunday, around 10:30 p.m. York Regional Police responded to reports of an injured man at an apartment complex in the area of Main Street and Millard Avenue. Officers say when they arrived, they found a man with stab wounds. He was transferred to the hospital, where he later died.

On Wednesday, police identified the victim as Blake Bibby.

The accused, McKenzie Gill, is charged with second-degree murder.

Police say the two were known to each other.

Investigators are asking any witnesses who have not spoken with police yet to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865, or email the Homicide Unit at homicide@yrp.ca. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.