Police release photo of suspect vehicle after shots fired at an East Gwillimbury home

Police are looking for suspects after shots were fired at a home in the Town of East Gwillimbury.

On Saturday, shortly after 8:00 a.m. police received a call from the complainant shortly after she returned home for reports of a bullet hole in a bedroom window. No injuries were reported.

York Regional Police say once officers arrived, they found a bullet case on the road at the intersection of Cyrpus Glen and Charolette Abby Drive.

Through the investigation, officers determined the suspects attended the area around 5:30 a.m. and fired multiple rounds at the residence from within the vehicle.

Video surveillance footage shows a grey or blue newer model Range Rover with tinted windows in the neighbourhood.

Police believe this is a targeted incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are seeking any video surveillance from the area or anyone who may have captured dashcam video on the roadways at that time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.