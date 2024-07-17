Suspect smashes front door, steals cash and alcohol in Barrie restaurant break-in

Police in Barrie are investigating an overnight break-in at a restaurant on Anne Street South.

The suspect(s) smashed the front glass door of Zio's by Giancarlo sometime between 9:00 p.m. last night and 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Once in the establishment, police say the suspect(s) stole a cash register with cash inside and three one-litre bottles of alcohol.

Police say there are no suspects at this time.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to contact the investigating officer via email.