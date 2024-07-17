BARRIE
Barrie

    • Suspect smashes front door, steals cash and alcohol in Barrie restaurant break-in

    Barrie police badge and cruiser. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge) Barrie police badge and cruiser. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)
    Share

    Police in Barrie are investigating an overnight break-in at a restaurant on Anne Street South.

    The suspect(s) smashed the front glass door of Zio's by Giancarlo sometime between 9:00 p.m. last night and 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

    Once in the establishment, police say the suspect(s) stole a cash register with cash inside and three one-litre bottles of alcohol.

    Police say there are no suspects at this time.

    Police ask anyone with information on this incident to contact the investigating officer via email

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News