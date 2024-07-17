Ontario to start major Highway 400 construction for future Bradford Bypass

The Ontario government is set to start construction on a new interchange at Highway 400 and Simcoe County Road 88 in the coming weeks. The project will include a new southbound lane extension along the 400 that will connect to the future four-lane, 16-kilometre Bradford Bypass.

According to the province, this is part of its plan to reduce traffic congestion on the 400 and 404, cut commute times, and create local jobs.

"Our government is delivering on its promise to build the Bradford Bypass, expand our highway network, and get people where they need to go," said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation. "With the widening of Highway 400, these investments will help tackle gridlock, shorten travel times, and drive economic growth."

The controversial bypass will connect communities in York Region and Simcoe County and is expected to save commuters an estimated 35 minutes of travel time per trip.

"By enhancing connectivity and reducing travel times, this development will not only benefit residents of Bradford West Gwillimbury but will also stimulate regional economic growth and create new employment opportunities," noted Bradford Mayor James Leduc.

The project includes:

Building part of a southbound lane on Highway 400 to connect to the new Bradford Bypass.

Reconstructing the Highway 400-Simcoe County Road 88 interchange and its underpass bridge.

Widening Simcoe County Road 88 from two to four lanes.

Expanding the Highway 400 platform to accommodate future growth to 10 lanes.

"The people of York-Simcoe have been asking for the Bradford Bypass for nearly 50 years," said Caroline Mulroney, MPP for York-Simcoe. "We're building new highways and expanding local roads to ease congestion around Bradford West Gwillimbury, making life easier for residents and commuters in York Region and Simcoe County." The current route for the 16km Bradford Bypass highway is shown. (Ontario Ministry of Transportation)In May, the Ontario government awarded the contract for the detailed design of the west section of the Bradford Bypass, which will extend 6.5 kilometres from Highway 400 to Simcoe County Road 4.

The province anticipates the project will support up to 2,200 jobs annually during construction.

Critics have slammed an environmental impact study, calling it a rushed job and arguing the government wasn't concerned about public opinion despite a recent poll suggesting most Ontarians favour the project.

Highlights of the Highway 400 widening project include:

Langstaff Road to Major MacKenzie Drive: Expanding from eight to 10 lanes, adding a High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane in both directions.

Major MacKenzie Drive to King Road: Widening from eight to 10 lanes, adding one general-purpose lane each way.

King Road to Highway 9: Expanding from six to 10 lanes, adding one HOV lane and one general-purpose lane in both directions.

Bridge Upgrades: The underpass at Highway 400 and Simcoe County Road 88 is among several bridges being updated for the highway widening.

The province did not provide a timeline for completion of the project.