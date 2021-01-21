BARRIE, ONT. -- The Town of Midland is reassigning some of its employees and temporarily laying off others because of the pandemic and current lockdown.

"Through this review, we were able to identify staff who had the skills and abilities to help serve the municipality in other areas," said CAO David Denault.

With the town's North Simcoe Sports and Recreation Centre ice and gym closed, the town is shifting six employees to serve the municipality in other areas.

The town also issued layoff notices this week to three temporary workers. "Our ability to make these adjustments in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic is a testament to the talented group of employees we have working for this municipality and their commitment to serving our residents in a safe and responsible manner," said Mayor Stewart Strathearn.

The town is hopeful the COVID-19 vaccine will offer relief and allow operations to get back to normal in the near future.

The staffing changes will be in effect until at least March 15.