Tourism heats up for summer amid significant staffing shortages

Businesses in The Blue Mountains are banking on a busy Canada Day long weekend and the first restriction-free summer season since 2019.

The tourism sector took a hard hit during the pandemic, with operators now anxious to recoup their losses.

Guy Laporte, the owner of Craigleith Manor Bed and Breakfast, said he's booked nearly solid until September.

"More and more people are vaccinated, giving them the confidence to come out and travel, and everyone wants to be somewhere other than their own living room," Laporte said.

RELATED

Officials believe another year of Ontario's Staycation Tax Credit will help drive tourism, allowing domestic travellers to claim 20 per cent of their accommodation expenses.

But, with 20 per cent of employers facing staffing shortages, it could be tricky to meet the demand.

"Staffing is a challenge. It remains a challenge. Everyone, whether that's with our attractions or food and beverage facilities - everyone is trying to make sure there is enough staff," said Tara Lovell, Blue Mountain Resort public relations.

Operators suggest booking early to avoid disappointment because the staffing shortages could result in limited options.