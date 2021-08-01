BARRIE, ONT. -- After a year without any live music, local artists are returning to Tottenham for a summer staple.

Tottenham Music in the Park has returned for its 11th year. The annual event brings local artists out to Keogh Park, providing live entertainment free of charge.

"I think right now, especially these events are hugely important," says Dayne Polny, the event organizer. "It's sort of slowly introducing us back to each other, and it's bringing back a bit of comradery and community spirit that I think people have been missing, and they are so excited to come out and see this."

The event will mainly include artists who perform different genres of rock, including country and pop. The Chamber of Commerce has also brought out local vendors this year.

"We've been seeing the audience grow as we've been going, which has been nice," says Polny. "We've added in the Artisan Markets, which is part of the Chamber of Commerce, which helps bring out a few more people to the event. So it's growing as the community has been growing, which is really nice."

Tottenham Music in the Park will take place on Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m. throughout August.