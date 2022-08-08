Tornado warning ended for parts of Muskoka, Kawartha Lakes

Areas in and around Bracebridge, Gravenhurst and Kawartha Lakes are under a tornado warning on Aug. 8, 2022 (Jonathan Guignard/CTV News). Areas in and around Bracebridge, Gravenhurst and Kawartha Lakes are under a tornado warning on Aug. 8, 2022 (Jonathan Guignard/CTV News).

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver