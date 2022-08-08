Tornado warning ended for parts of Muskoka, Kawartha Lakes

Environment Canada has ended a tornado warning for the area between Bracebridge, Gravenhurst and parts of Kawartha Lakes.

The warning was issued shortly before 8:30 p.m., with meteorologists tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado located 7 kilometres south of Lewisham, moving east at 55 km/h.

Damaging winds, large hail and intense rainfall, are also possible.

Tornado warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing tornadoes.

Environment Canada said anyone in or near the area should have been on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions.

The warning was ended by the Environment Canada for all areas around 8 p.m.