BARRIE, ONT -- Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) said an EF-0 rated tornado touched down Wednesday in Penetanguishene. NTP said the twister was 300 meters wide and had wind speeds up to 125km/h leaving a trail of debris 2.5 km long.

The team said the tornado was in the upper end of an EF-0 designation based on their preliminary ground survey.

The group still has to analyze drone images to solidify the EF-0 designation.

They tweeted a map of the path of damage left behind by the tornado.

Map below shows locations of damage.

NTP is a research team founded in 2017 by Western University and ImpactWX. Their mandate is to document all tornadoes in Canada.

According to the National Weather Service, the Enhanced Fujita Scale or EF Scale started in 2007 and assigns a rating to a tornado based on estimated wind speeds and damage.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale has five main levels categorized in the following manner:

EF-0

Estimated wind speeds of 65 to 85 mph are considered Gale force.

Damage is typically considered light with trees down and some roof and siding damage.

EF-1

Estimated wind speeds are 86 to 110 mph and classified as Weak.

Damage can include broken windows, roof and door damage. Some mobile homes can be over turned.

EF-2

Estimated wind speeds are 111 to 135 mph and considered Strong.

Considerable damage happens to homes and vehicles, and trees during these events.

EF-3

Estimated wind speeds of 136 to 165 mph are classified as Severe.

Homes and large buildings sustain serious damage, and cars are thrown around.

EF-4

Estimated wind speeds here are 166 to 200 mph and are considered to be Devastating.

Whole homes are levelled.

EF-5

Estimated wind speeds of over 200 mph are classified as Incredible.

Vehicles can be thrown more than 100 m., homes are levelled, and tall buildings sustain significant structural damage.

With files from the National Weather Service.