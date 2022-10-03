Tips and tricks to wildlife proof your property this winter

The Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary offers tips and tricks to avoid having unwanted house guests for the winter as critters seek warmth and shelter this winter.

Staff with the sanctuary say it is possible to reduce the likelihood of wild animals, such as squirrels, raccoons and mice, taking refuge in your home during the winter months with some tips and tricks from the experts.

REMOVE ACCESS TO FOOD SOURCES

The wildlife sanctuary staff recommends securing trash bins, keeping areas clean of crumbs and spills, feeding pets indoors, storing pet food in critter-proof containers, and keeping the yard free of fallen fruit, pinecones, and acorns.

Bird feeders should be placed far from the home in the winter months, and spills should be cleaned regularly.

Clean and cover outdoor grills, and store outdoor cushions, so they don't become a cozy nest.

SEAL ENTRY POINTS

Chimney and vent covers are a simple way to keep critters outdoors.

Seal entrances to spaces under decks, porches, or sheds with wire mesh anchored to the ground.

Check the property for holes or cracks on the roof, doors, windows, siding and foundation.

"Mice and squirrels have been known to squeeze through the most absurdly-small cracks," the sanctuary notes in a release. Still, it adds that removing snacks helps to make your house less appealing.

Seal entry points in late fall because, despite most babies leaving the nest in August, it's not uncommon for squirrels to be born in September.

If you're preparing to seal a hole, crumple a paper towel and place it in the entrance. If it gets pushed out, then you have a visitor and should seek help before sealing.

The wildlife sanctuary urges using a humane approach to riding your home of unwanted critters.

"While many organizations will claim to humanely trap and remove animals from your home, this does not guarantee the humane treatment of these animals after they are removed from your property," the release noted.

Learn more about the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary here.