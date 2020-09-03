BARRIE, ONT. -- Three new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, including a senior at a long-term care home in Bracebridge.

According to the local health unit, the other two cases are a Bradford West Gwillimbury woman 35 to 44, and a Ramara Township woman 18 to 34.

The health unit declared an outbreak at the Pines Long-Term Care Home in Bracebridge on Sunday after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus. Since that time, a male resident, listed as 80+, has also become infected with mild symptoms.

Every resident and staff member at the Bracebridge facility have undergone testing for the virus; most results have come back negative, with some results still outstanding.

Meanwhile, the province reported another significant spike in new cases on Thursday. The bulk of the 132 new diagnoses listed today are concentrated in the GTA.