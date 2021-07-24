Advertisement
Three injured in two-vehicle collision in Bracebridge Saturday
Published Saturday, July 24, 2021 7:18PM EDT
Police investigate a two-vehicle collision on Highway 11 in Bracebridge on Sat. July 24/2021 (Twitter: OPP Central Region)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Multiple people were injured following a two-vehicle collision in Bracebridge Saturday morning.
According to Muskoka Paramedics, two vehicles collided this morning on Highway 11 at High Falls Road.
Three people were transferred to a nearby hospital, with injuries ranging from minor to severe.
Crews have had traffic reduced to one lane through much of the afternoon.
