Dufferin County OPP charged three drivers with stunt driving over the weekend.

Shortly after 7:00 a.m. Saturday officers clocked a vehicle on Highway 10 in Melancthon travelling at 162 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone, police said.

The driver, a 22-year-old Brampton man was charged stunt driving.His licence was suspended for seven days and his vehicle impounded for seven days.

The OPP say they noticed another vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 10 around 7:10 p.m. Saturday.

An officer clocked the vehicle travelling 135 km/hour in a posted 80 km zone.

The driver, a 33-year-old Toronto man was charged with stunt driving. His licence was suspended for seven days and his vehicle impounded for seven days.

Police say they then clocked a pickup truck on Highway 89 east of Melancthon travelling 137km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

The pickup truck turned into a private driveway where police say they initiated a roadside test for alcohol.

A 50 year-old Amaranth woman was arrested for impaired driving and was also charged with stunt driving.

She will appear in an Orangeville court in July to face the charges.