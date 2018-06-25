Featured
Three drivers charged with stunt driving in Dufferin County
Published Monday, June 25, 2018 7:28PM EDT
Dufferin County OPP charged three drivers with stunt driving over the weekend.
Shortly after 7:00 a.m. Saturday officers clocked a vehicle on Highway 10 in Melancthon travelling at 162 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone, police said.
The driver, a 22-year-old Brampton man was charged stunt driving.His licence was suspended for seven days and his vehicle impounded for seven days.
The OPP say they noticed another vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 10 around 7:10 p.m. Saturday.
An officer clocked the vehicle travelling 135 km/hour in a posted 80 km zone.
The driver, a 33-year-old Toronto man was charged with stunt driving. His licence was suspended for seven days and his vehicle impounded for seven days.
Police say they then clocked a pickup truck on Highway 89 east of Melancthon travelling 137km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.
The pickup truck turned into a private driveway where police say they initiated a roadside test for alcohol.
A 50 year-old Amaranth woman was arrested for impaired driving and was also charged with stunt driving.
She will appear in an Orangeville court in July to face the charges.