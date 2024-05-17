Stolen vehicle from Hamilton recovered in Muskoka after collision: OPP

Two people face charges in connection with a stolen vehicle that was involved in a collision in Muskoka.

Provincial police received a concerned call after a vehicle crashed on Ogemawahj Road on Moose Deer Point First Nation around noon on Thursday.

The officers arrested a man and a woman, both from North Bay.

They laid several charges, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of a prohibited device by crime under $5,000, and drug possession.

Police say the vehicle was reported stolen from Hamilton on Wednesday.

Both were held in police custody to await a bail hearing, which is scheduled for Friday.