    • Stolen vehicle from Hamilton recovered in Muskoka after collision: OPP

    Two people face charges in connection with a stolen vehicle that was involved in a collision in Muskoka.

    Provincial police received a concerned call after a vehicle crashed on Ogemawahj Road on Moose Deer Point First Nation around noon on Thursday.

    The officers arrested a man and a woman, both from North Bay.

    They laid several charges, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of a prohibited device by crime under $5,000, and drug possession.

    Police say the vehicle was reported stolen from Hamilton on Wednesday.

    Both were held in police custody to await a bail hearing, which is scheduled for Friday.

