Stolen vehicle from Hamilton recovered in Muskoka after collision: OPP
Two people face charges in connection with a stolen vehicle that was involved in a collision in Muskoka.
Provincial police received a concerned call after a vehicle crashed on Ogemawahj Road on Moose Deer Point First Nation around noon on Thursday.
- Download the CTV News app free to get local news alerts
- Don't miss breaking news - Sign up for the CTV Newsletter
The officers arrested a man and a woman, both from North Bay.
They laid several charges, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of a prohibited device by crime under $5,000, and drug possession.
Police say the vehicle was reported stolen from Hamilton on Wednesday.
Both were held in police custody to await a bail hearing, which is scheduled for Friday.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Serial sexual offender linked to unsolved 1970s homicides of four Calgary girls, women
An investigation into unsolved historical homicides from the 1970s linked the deaths of two girls and two young women in and around Calgary to a now-deceased serial offender.
Scottie Scheffler isn't the first pro golfer to be arrested during a tournament
Scottie Scheffler's arrest hours before his second-round tee time at the PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky, will go down as one of the most shocking in professional golf history. It certainly wasn't the first, though.
NEW What a wildfire survivor says she regrets not grabbing before leaving home
Carol Christian had 15 minutes to evacuate her home during the Fort McMurray wildfires in 2016. She ended up losing the house and everything inside. Now, she wants to share the lessons she learned.
Woman with liver failure rejected for a transplant after medical review highlights alcohol use
For nearly three months, Amanda Huska has been in an Ontario hospital, part of it on life support, because of severe liver failure. Her history of alcohol use is getting in the way of her only potential treatment: a liver transplant.
Canadian convicted of attacking Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer sentenced to 30 years
The man convicted of attempting to kidnap then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and attacking her husband with a hammer was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison.
World No. 1 golfer charged with police officer assault before PGA Championship second round
World number one golfer Scottie Scheffler was arrested and charged with the assault of a police officer in what he called a 'chaotic situation' before being released in time to start his second round at the PGA Championship on Friday.
Australia's richest woman seeks removal of her portrait from exhibition
Art is subjective. And while many artists long to share their work with the world, there's no guarantee that the audience will understand it, or even like it.
B.C. optometrist warns against trending eye colour change procedure
A medical procedure that can permanently change a person's eye colour may be trending on social media, but a B.C. optometrist is warning about the significant risks associated.
An airplane passenger was spotted in an overhead bin. This was the reaction
Airplane overhead compartments. Home to luggage of all shapes and sizes, the odd coat or two, several duty-free bags, a fair bit of dust and… passengers?
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Driver sentenced to seven years in jail after double-fatal Cambridge crash
A driver has been sentenced to seven years behind bars after two people were killed in a Cambridge crash.
-
Cambridge woman found not criminally responsible in fatal stabbing of her daughter
A Cambridge woman charged with second-degree murder in connection to the fatal 2020 stabbing of her daughter has been found not criminally responsible.
-
Hidden Gem: Stratford residents still lining up at Erie Drive In 53 years later
The Erie Drive In is what some might call the best kept secret in Stratford.
London
-
Assault suspect in custody, police believe there may be additional victims
A London man is facing multiple charges after allegedly obtaining sexual services and assaulting a woman earlier this year in a south end hotel room. Police believe there could be additional victims, and have released a photo and name of the accused.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj heading to LHSC
Windsor Regional Hospital president and CEO David Musyj is leaving his position in Windsor and heading to London.
-
What’s open and closed in London, Ont. this Victoria Day Monday
Whether you’re looking for fun things to do to in the city or need to run some last minute errands, here’s a list of what’s open and closed in the Forest City this Victoria Day Monday.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj heading to LHSC
Windsor Regional Hospital president and CEO David Musyj is leaving his position in Windsor and heading to London.
-
Man arrested for drug trafficking after $45,000 bust
Chatham-Kent police say a 27-year-old man has been arrested for drug trafficking after police seized $45,000 in drugs.
-
Michael Bolton show cancelled at Caesars Windsor
Caesars Windsor has announced the Michael Bolton show has been cancelled in October.
Northern Ontario
-
World No. 1 golfer charged with police officer assault before PGA Championship second round
World number one golfer Scottie Scheffler was arrested and charged with the assault of a police officer in what he called a 'chaotic situation' before being released in time to start his second round at the PGA Championship on Friday.
-
Northern Ont. man jailed 10 days for fishing violations
A Sault Ste. Marie man has been jailed for 10 days for failing to comply with a court order banning him from fishing.
-
Stumbling impaired driver in the Sault was on wrong side of the road, crashed into a house
A 29-year-old suspect in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after police received reports this week of an extremely intoxicated person getting into a vehicle.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Stumbling impaired driver in the Sault was on wrong side of the road, crashed into a house
A 29-year-old suspect in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after police received reports this week of an extremely intoxicated person getting into a vehicle.
-
Algoma Steel charged in connection with June 2023 death of contract worker
Ontario’s Ministry of Labour has charged Algoma Steel with three violations of the Occupational Health and Safety Act in connection with the death of Damien Bryant in June 2023.
-
Northern Ont. man jailed 10 days for fishing violations
A Sault Ste. Marie man has been jailed for 10 days for failing to comply with a court order banning him from fishing.
Ottawa
-
Air Canada boosting service out of Ottawa
Air Canada is boosting service out of the Ottawa International Airport with up to 30 additional weekly flights for the winter season, and increasing service to Chicago, Washington and Halifax and adding more capacity on flights to Vancouver.
-
4 Quebec residents facing charges related to vehicle thefts in Ottawa using tow truck
The Ottawa Police Service says four people from Quebec are facing charges related to auto thefts involving a tow truck in Centertown.
-
The O-Train St. Laurent Station closed for ceiling tile inspection
Trains are temporarily skipping the St. Laurent Station along the O-Train line on Friday while crews conduct inspections on the ceiling tiles.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Longtime Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson has died, her office says
Jaye Robinson – a longtime city councilor who represented Ward 15 – Don Valley West for almost 14 years and also served for a time as chair of the TTC – has died, her office says.
-
Ontario sees first measles death in more than a decade after young child dies
A young child has died of measles in Ontario, marking the first death in the province from the highly contagious virus in more than 10 years, a Public Health Ontario report confirms.
-
Top whisky, rum and gin brands could pull products from LCBO amid pricing dispute
A group that represents a long list of spirit brands is warning that some popular products could be pulled from the Ontario market amid a multi-million dollar dispute with the LCBO.
Montreal
-
Palliative care isn't just for the dying: Demystifying what it means to get help
Palliative care, which is offered when someone is diagnosed with a serious illness, often gets confused with hospice care, which is comfort without curative intent.
-
Summer heat moving into Montreal for May long weekend
Temperatures are expected to be above average the entire weekend, and the daytime high on Monday could be close to the 30-degree mark.
-
Quebec woman awarded $460K after attack by three dogs; owner and municipality liable
A woman in Quebec’s Eastern Townships has been awarded nearly $460,000 in damages after she was attacked five years ago by a trio of dogs.
Atlantic
-
Guilty on all charges: Colin Tweedie convicted in hit-and-run death of 10-year-old Cape Breton girl
A judge has found Colin Tweedie guilty on three counts in connection to the death of 10-year-old Talia Forrest on a Cape Breton road on July 11, 2019.
-
4 teens charged in death of 16-year-old Halifax student plead not guilty
The four teenagers facing charges in connection to the death of 16-year-old Ahmad Al Marrach pleaded not guilty in a Halifax courtroom on Friday.
-
Parents of teen seen in video of altercation in Fredericton calling for better education, kindness
The parents of one of the teens seen in a video that’s been widely circulated in Fredericton and beyond are calling for change.
Winnipeg
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Hospital research centre evacuated as Winnipeg police bomb unit removes 'volatile substance'
A research centre at a Winnipeg hospital has been evacuated as the police bomb unit helps remove a 'volatile substance.' Police say there is no danger to the general public.
-
Southwestern Manitoba under severe thunderstorm watch
Less than a day after a thunderstorm rolled through Manitoba, bringing hail, heavy winds, and a tornado warning, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) say a severe thunderstorm is possible on Friday.
-
Cleanup, damage assessment underway after Winnipeg thunderstorm and hail
Winnipeggers were left surveying the damage and cleaning up after a thunderstorm rolled through the city Thursday afternoon.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Serial sexual offender linked to unsolved 1970s homicides of four Calgary girls, women
An investigation into unsolved historical homicides from the 1970s linked the deaths of two girls and two young women in and around Calgary to a now-deceased serial offender.
-
'Oldest-known fossils' showcased in new Royal Tyrrell Museum exhibit
Thousands of people travel to Drumheller, Alta., each year to explore the prehistoric, now there's an option to better understand the world's first lifeforms.
-
RCMP advise of poor driving conditions near Lake Louise
Lake Louise RCMP are warning travellers of poor driving conditions north of the mountain hamlet.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Serial sexual offender linked to unsolved 1970s homicides of four Calgary girls, women
An investigation into unsolved historical homicides from the 1970s linked the deaths of two girls and two young women in and around Calgary to a now-deceased serial offender.
-
'Violent offender' inadvertently released from court in Lloydminster: RCMP
Police are looking for a man they describe as a known violent offender who was inadvertently released while attending court in Lloydminster on Thursday.
-
Edmonton police chief to discuss U of A encampment response Friday afternoon
The Edmonton Police Service is set to speak publicly about its response during the teardown of a protest camp at the University of Alberta.
Regina
-
New Advanced Education Minister appointed by Sask. premier
Lloydminster MLA Colleen Young was sworn in as Saskatchewan’s Minister of Advanced Education on Friday morning.
-
'Everybody grows, everybody learns': Regina based clothing company partners with Indigenous communities
Regina based Hudson Hill Industrial Apparel is company that is changing the way clothing is produced across Canada, partnering with Indigenous communities and addressing workers' needs along the way.
-
Construction in downtown Regina forces long backups, city officials frustrated
Construction in downtown Regina is causing chaos and long backups for drivers.
Saskatoon
-
New Advanced Education Minister appointed by Sask. premier
Lloydminster MLA Colleen Young was sworn in as Saskatchewan’s Minister of Advanced Education on Friday morning.
-
Saskatoon blind, deaf water skier ready to make waves at world championships
A Saskatoon water skier who is blind and deaf has partnered with a well-known artist to fundraise for the national adaptive water ski team.
-
'Violent offender' inadvertently released from court in Lloydminster: RCMP
Police are looking for a man they describe as a known violent offender who was inadvertently released while attending court in Lloydminster on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man 'attacked suddenly' by adult grizzly near Alberta border: RCMP
A B.C. man is recovering from multiple injuries after he was "attacked suddenly" by an adult grizzly bear near Elkford Thursday afternoon.
-
Police remain tight-lipped one year after crash killed municipal worker near Victoria
One year after an allegedly reckless driver careened into a municipal park west of Victoria, killing a 52-year-old husband and father of two young children, there are few answers about what led to the crash and no criminal charges have been forwarded to prosecutors.
-
B.C. optometrist warns against trending eye colour change procedure
A medical procedure that can permanently change a person's eye colour may be trending on social media, but a B.C. optometrist is warning about the significant risks associated.
Vancouver Island
-
Police remain tight-lipped one year after crash killed municipal worker near Victoria
One year after an allegedly reckless driver careened into a municipal park west of Victoria, killing a 52-year-old husband and father of two young children, there are few answers about what led to the crash and no criminal charges have been forwarded to prosecutors.
-
B.C. Ferries anticipates busy travel day ahead of long weekend
The Victoria Day long weekend is expected to be busy for travellers, according to B.C. Ferries.
-
B.C. parents sentenced to 15 years for death of 6-year-old boy
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has sentenced the mother and stepfather of a six-year-old boy who died from blunt-force trauma in 2018 to 15 years in prison.