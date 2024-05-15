BARRIE
    • Construction on Barrie road extension in south end ahead of schedule

    A road closed sign on the new Bryne Drive extension at Harvie Road in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News/Alessandra Carneiro) A road closed sign on the new Bryne Drive extension at Harvie Road in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News/Alessandra Carneiro)
    Work to extend Bryne Drive in Barrie's south end is ahead of schedule.

    The project to link Bryne Drive to Harvie Road will include a five-lane roadway with bike lanes and sidewalks.

    Construction teams are installing light poles and laying asphalt, on track for early completion, well before the October deadline.

    "This is a huge infrastructure development for the City of Barrie. It will cut commute times and certainly give more opportunities for Barrie residents to get around the city," said Mayor Alex Nuttall.

    Local businesses in the area are optimistic about the extension.

    Moe Kanaan, manager at Cosmaroma Home Renovation Supplies on Caplan Avenue, believes the new roadway will boost customer traffic.

    "More eyes on our business. So we're going to put signs in the back so more people can see. It's going to be a little bit better for us bringing people from the north," said Kanaan.

    Nuttall expects construction on the first phase of the project from Caplan Avenue to Harvie Road to be completed by the end of July or the beginning of August.

    The Bryne Drive project's north extension from Harvie Road to Essa Road is expected to start in 2026. The City says it is currently in the design phase.

