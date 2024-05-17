'You ruined my childhood,' Victims face Innisfil pedophile at sentencing hearing
Warning: Content in this article may be disturbing to readers.
An Innisfil man guilty of sex crimes involving young girls was back in court on Friday as his sentencing hearing got underway with emotional victim impact statements.
"I was assaulted and violated," said one victim who was 13 at the time of the assault. "He gets a sick enjoyment at seeing someone break down."
The court heard Curtis Gamble connected with girls between 12 and 14 years old in 2022 using social media apps and X-Box Live.
Police said he used the name emptygoatdemon online.
He was arrested and charged with violating his bail conditions when he was found to be on social media and invited a girl to his home. Gamble lied and told her he was 16 and sexually assaulted her twice. He's been in custody since.
The court heard Gamble took videos, pictures and screenshots of his underage victims while performing sexual acts.
It was also shared that his behaviour became obsessive and threatening, insisting on meeting and controlling his victims to have sex with them.
"You ruined my childhood and so many others," one victim said in court on Friday.
Another stated she was grateful she came forward to report Gamble.
"We are not your victims," she said. "We are survivors."
The Crown is arguing for Gamble to be sentenced to 10 years behind bars.
The hearing will continue at a later date with defence submissions before Justice Michelle Fuerst hands him his fate.
