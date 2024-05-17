BARRIE
    • What’s open and closed in Barrie on the Victoria Day holiday Monday

    Fireworks over Kempenfelt Bay in this undated file image. Fireworks over Kempenfelt Bay in this undated file image.
    Barrie services affected on the Victoria Day holiday Monday include:

    • City Hall and all recreation/community centres will be closed
    • Barrie Transit: There will be no transit service
    • Fireworks reminder: Residents can use fireworks on the Victoria Day holiday per the Regulatory Matters By-law. Fireworks are permitted only until 11 p.m. on the day of the celebration, per the Noise By-law. Please review fireworks safety reminders.
    • Curbside Collection: There will be no change to the waste collection schedule on; curbside collection will occur as regularly scheduled. Visit Curbside Collection for more information on curbside collection services and to look up your collection schedule.
    • Downtown parking (on-street and lots) is free on statutory holidays. A digital waterfront permit is required to park for free in specific waterfront areas.

     

