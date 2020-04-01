Three arrested in Bracebridge drug bust
Published Wednesday, April 1, 2020 7:05PM EDT
Police display items allegedly seized during a drug raid in Bracebridge on Tues., March 31, 2020. (Supplied)
BARRIE -- Three Gravenhurst residents are facing drug-trafficking charges after a police raid in Bracebridge.
OPP officers with the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant and claim to have found cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, cash and an illegal knife.
Two men and one woman were arrested and charged.
All three of the accused were released from custody with a future court date to answer to the charges.