This Mother's Day support COPE Service Dogs

Spend Mother's Day on Sunday supporting COPE Service Dogs with an online auction.

The service is hosting a Mother's Day High Tea for the third year to raise funds to provide training for dogs that help change the lives of individuals with mobility disabilities.

While registration for the high tea event is sold out, the silent auction online is open until May 15 at 5 p.m.

"There are many fabulous things people can go online and find," said ZuZu Fashion Boutique owner Tracy Baker.

COPE Service Dogs is in need of foster homes, donations, and volunteer van drivers to bring puppies in training to and from schools.

Complete information on the silent online auction, and how you can help COPE Service Dogs is available here.