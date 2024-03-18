BARRIE
Barrie

    • The Harlem Globetrotters bring the heat to Barrie taking on The Washington Generals

    Share

    After touring over 400 cities and 25 countries, the Original Harlem Globetrotters will bring the heat to Barrie as they take on The Washington Generals.

    Fans can expect to witness exciting gameplay featuring four-point shots, slam dunks, full-court shots, impressive ball handling, high-speed dribbling, and trick shots from their favourite players.

    The event will be hosted by Jersey Mike's Subs at Sadlon Arena on Bayview Drive on Monday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The fun begins at 7.

    General admission tickets are available, or participate in the premium VIP bench experience.

    A VIP Bench Ticket offers one seat on the bench with the Globetrotters, exclusive autograph sessions, an end-of-game meet and greet, a team photo, and a Globetrotter gift pack.

    After the game, fans are invited to the court for 30 minutes to get an autograph from their favourite Harlem Globetrotter stars.

