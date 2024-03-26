BARRIE
Barrie

    • The District of Muskoka hosts free tax clinic to prepare residents for tax season

    taxes
    Share

    The District of Muskoka is hosting a free tax clinic to assist eligible individuals, families, seniors, and people with disabilities prepare for their taxes.

    Appointments will be offered both in-person and virtually.

    The District emphasizes that filing taxes is essential to receiving government benefits such as Trillium Benefit, GST Credit, Child Tax Benefits, OAS, and GIS.

    Eligible applicants for the program must be residents of Muskoka and have a total family income that cannot exceed the incomes below:

    • One person with an income of $35,000
    • Two persons with a total income of $45,000
    • Three persons with a total family income of $47,500
    • Four persons with a total family income of $50,000
    • Five persons with a total family income of $52,500

    Before enrolling in the free tax clinic, residents must prepare a list of documents, including photo identification, social security numbers, T-slips, and final municipal property tax bills.

    The list of documents related to each applicant is available here.

    Residents can register online or call 705-645-2412 to book an appointment with the tax-free clinic.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Just give it time, and Poilievre's stances can turn on a dime

    Pierre Poilievre has discovered the charm of saying one thing and its opposite in successive interviews, says former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca, adding that it's a technique that could start to raise questions in the minds of the voting public about what the Conservative leader actually stands for.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News