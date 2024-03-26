The District of Muskoka hosts free tax clinic to prepare residents for tax season

The District of Muskoka is hosting a free tax clinic to assist eligible individuals, families, seniors, and people with disabilities prepare for their taxes.

Appointments will be offered both in-person and virtually.

The District emphasizes that filing taxes is essential to receiving government benefits such as Trillium Benefit, GST Credit, Child Tax Benefits, OAS, and GIS.

Eligible applicants for the program must be residents of Muskoka and have a total family income that cannot exceed the incomes below:

One person with an income of $35,000

Two persons with a total income of $45,000

Three persons with a total family income of $47,500

Four persons with a total family income of $50,000

Five persons with a total family income of $52,500

Before enrolling in the free tax clinic, residents must prepare a list of documents, including photo identification, social security numbers, T-slips, and final municipal property tax bills.

The list of documents related to each applicant is available here.

Residents can register online or call 705-645-2412 to book an appointment with the tax-free clinic.