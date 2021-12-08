Teen missing for nearly two months could be in Orillia, Elmvale areas

Donovan Clement, 15, has been missing since Sept. 20, 2021, and may be in the Orillia or Elmvale area. (Barrie Police Services) Donovan Clement, 15, has been missing since Sept. 20, 2021, and may be in the Orillia or Elmvale area. (Barrie Police Services)

Barrie Top Stories