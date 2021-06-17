Advertisement
Teen driver accused of going more than 70km/h over the limit in Barrie
Published Thursday, June 17, 2021 9:32AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, June 17, 2021 1:01PM EDT
Barrie Police clock a driver going over twice the legal limit on Big Bay Point Road Mon., June 14. (Barrie Police)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie Police have charged a teenager with stunt driving after being clocked driving more than double the legal limit on a busy road.
The 17-year-old male was stopped Monday afternoon along a 50km/h zone on Big Bay Point Road.
Police who were conducting speed enforcement in the area said the vehicle was travelling at a rate of 123km/h.
The teenager's vehicle was immediately impounded for seven days, and his licence was suspended.
