Tampon Tuesdays collection begins

Hard times shouldn't stand between a woman and a tampon.

The community is encouraged to collect menstrual products and raise awareness about period poverty each June.

In turn, the items collected will be delivered to food banks, women's shelters and other organizations that support people in need.

The idea was formed when Mandi Fields, a London, Ont. resident, found empty period product shelves at the local food bank in 2009.

Fields began looking for a solution, and in 2017, the United Way and Centraides began collaborating with labour councils. Soon, a partnership with Bell Media formed a coalition from coast to coast to help assist women with the necessary sanitary products.

Four Shoppers Drug Mart locations in our region will collect menstrual hygiene products on Tues., June 21 and Tues., June 28:

122 Main Street in Penetanguishene

9186 Highway 93 RR #2, Midland

1145 Innisfil Beach Road, Innisfil

50 Main Street East, Beeton

All menstrual hygiene products are appreciated, including tampons, pads, teen products, poise pads and menstrual cups.