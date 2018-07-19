

CTV Barrie





The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has issued a swimming advisory for three beaches in Tiny Township on Thursday.

Balm Beach, Lafontaine Beach and Jackson Park Beach are all under a swimming advisory after water tests revealed high levels of bacteria.

The advisory warns swimmers that the level of bacteria in the water may pose increased health risks, such as minor skin, eye, ear, nose and throat infections and stomach disorders.

The beaches are not closed but those who chose to swim are advised to avoid swallowing the water and dunking their heads underwater.

The earlier advisories for Couchiching Beach in Orillia and Gull Lake Beach in Gravenhurst have been lifted.