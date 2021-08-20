Advertisement
SUV driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Mulmur, Ont. crash
A driver was airlifted to hospital after a crash on County Road 21 near Airport Road in Mulmur on Thur., Aug 19, 2021. (OPP)
BARRIE. ONT. -- An SUV driver was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after a crash Thursday night in Mulmur, Ont.
Dufferin OPP, Simcoe County Emergency Services and the Honeywood Fire Department responded to the single-vehicle crash around 8 p.m.
OPP said the SUV, towing a small trailer with a Seadoo, was driving on County Road 21 between Airport Road and Third line in Mumlur when the SUV left the road, rolled into a ditch and crashed into a tree.
Ornge air ambulance took the lone driver to a Toronto trauma centre.
County Road 21 was closed for six hours for the investigation.
OPP and the Traffic Collision Investigation team continue to investigate the cause of the crash, and any witnesses are asked to call the police.