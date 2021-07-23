Advertisement
SUV crashes through window exterior of Orangeville drug store
Published Friday, July 23, 2021 12:00PM EDT
A white Chevy Traverse smashes through a window exterior wall at a Shoppers Drug Mart on Broadway in Orangeville, Ont. on Fri. July 23, 2021. (OPP/Twitter)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police are investigating a collision after an SUV rammed through a Shoppers Drug Mart in Orangeville late Friday morning.
The Chevy Traverse crashed through the front windows of the drug store on Broadway, causing significant damage.
Police say no one was injured.
They also say the driver was not impaired.
Police are looking into what caused the driver to crash.
