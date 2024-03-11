BARRIE
Barrie

    • Suspended driver faces 5 counts of impaired driving at police R.I.D.E. check

    Ontario Provincial Police conduct a R.I.D.E. check. (Source: OPP_CR) Ontario Provincial Police conduct a R.I.D.E. check. (Source: OPP_CR)
    Share

    Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a driver with five counts of impaired driving during a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) check.

    Police say as the vehicle passed through the checkpoint on Main Street East in Southgate Township, the officers noticed an open container of alcohol and indications of possible impairment when talking with the driver.

    The motorist was arrested and taken to the police station for further testing.

    Along with impaired driving offences, the 41-year-old man from Southgate Township was charged with operation while prohibited under the criminal code, driving while under suspension, and driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Was the Princess of Wales thrown under the bus in the royal photo fiasco?

    It was supposed to be the image that calmed all the rumours about the Princess of Wales as she recovers after abdominal surgery. But royal commentator Afua Hagan writes it was anything but, and it's a stark example of Kensington Palace's struggle with tradition and the public's thirst for knowledge in the age of social media.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News