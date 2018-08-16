

Two daytime break-and-enters in the Cookstown and Bradford areas have police looking for a suspect, and issuing a warning to residents.

A woman called 911 to report a man in her home with a gun on Monday around 4 p.m. She says he left the house after seeing her and drove away.

That same day, a Bradford resident in the 13th line and Highway 400 area came home to find several items had been stolen. Police believe the same person is responsible for both break-ins.

The accused is described as a white man with a thin beard. He was wearing a dark-coloured Under Armour hat with a white t-shirt and black pants.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black Dodge Ram pickup truck with orange lights on the roof of the cab. It has long chrome running boards and black rims.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.