Suspect facing sex & drug trafficking charges in Innisfil seeks bail

Facing more than a dozen sex and drug trafficking charges, accused pimp and drug dealer Oneil Hopkinson, 38, sought bail on Monday before a Justice of the Peace.

A decision on Hopkinson's fate, however, will be made at a later date.

Hopkinson, who police said has ties to Newmarket and Brampton, is one of seven people accused in the South Simcoe police investigation Project Chameleon, which led to the arrests of Tyrone Dias, Jashyna Singh, Royden Reis, Hung Lam, Joseph Carvalho, and Edgar Martinez.

Along with being accused of advertising and procuring a handful of women for sexual services and benefitting from sexual services, Hopkinson is also facing sexual assault charges.

Two of Hopkinson's coaccused, Dias and Singh, remain in custody while the others are out on bail.

Police announced in April that Dias' sister was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly trying to interfere in the case against her brother. South Simcoe Police say Samantha Davenport attempted to pay an alleged victim in the case to act as a surety for Dias to get him out of custody.

(L-R) Oneil Hopkinson, Tyrone Dias, Jashyna Singh, Royden Reis, Hung Lam, Joseph Carvalho, Edgar Martinez in connection with a human trafficking investigation at a property in Innisfil, Ont. (Source: South Simcoe Police Services)

Police said two residences were searched in November, with officers seizing $30,000 worth of drugs. Investigators confirmed three women were safely removed from the home.

A publication ban protects evidence heard during the special bail hearing, including the identities of the alleged victims.

Hopkinson's coaccused make their next court appearance later this week.

The allegations against all of the accused have not been tested in court.